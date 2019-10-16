Govt pursuing vision of Liaquat Ali Khan, Quaid-e-Azam: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that the incumbent government was taking forward the vision of first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that the incumbent government was taking forward the vision of first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Talking to media after offering Fateh at the grave of Liaquat Ali Khan on his 68th death anniversary, the Sindh Governor said that minorities were being persecuted in India but in Pakistan they were enjoying equal rights as per the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Quaid's vision was that all religions and nations should be brought together and everyone would be treated equally in Pakistan.

He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan was playing an active role in resolving disputes of different countries for peace across the world, especially in improving relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, while his role was also praise worthy for his efforts to restore peace in Afghanistan.

"It is our good fortune that such a bold and honest man is the Prime Minister of our country who perfectly raised the issue of Kashmir in the UN General Assembly", said Imran Ismail.

Responding to a question, the Governor said that K-IV project was the need of the hour to overcome water scarcity in the city. Those who had done malpractices in the K-IV project they would not be able to escape and surely the project would be completed.

Imran Ismail said that it was necessary to make the government departments functional and active to tackle with the disaster like situations.

Earlier, the Governor Sindh also inked his remarks in the visitors' book.