UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Pursuing Vision Of Liaquat Ali Khan, Quaid-e-Azam: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 04:46 PM

Govt pursuing vision of Liaquat Ali Khan, Quaid-e-Azam: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that the incumbent government was taking forward the vision of first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that the incumbent government was taking forward the vision of first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Talking to media after offering Fateh at the grave of Liaquat Ali Khan on his 68th death anniversary, the Sindh Governor said that minorities were being persecuted in India but in Pakistan they were enjoying equal rights as per the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Quaid's vision was that all religions and nations should be brought together and everyone would be treated equally in Pakistan.

He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan was playing an active role in resolving disputes of different countries for peace across the world, especially in improving relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, while his role was also praise worthy for his efforts to restore peace in Afghanistan.

"It is our good fortune that such a bold and honest man is the Prime Minister of our country who perfectly raised the issue of Kashmir in the UN General Assembly", said Imran Ismail.

Responding to a question, the Governor said that K-IV project was the need of the hour to overcome water scarcity in the city. Those who had done malpractices in the K-IV project they would not be able to escape and surely the project would be completed.

Imran Ismail said that it was necessary to make the government departments functional and active to tackle with the disaster like situations.

Earlier, the Governor Sindh also inked his remarks in the visitors' book.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister World Governor United Nations Iran Water Muhammad Ali Jinnah Liaquat Ali Khan Man Saudi Arabia Media All Government

Recent Stories

Hollywood actress calls Abid Perveen spiritual mom

26 seconds ago

Free medical camp organized by HomeNet in Karachi

5 minutes ago

ENOC now fueling in Sharjah

17 minutes ago

Pakistan U19 team to leave for Beijing tonight

22 minutes ago

Atif Aslam wishes birthday to his wife, admires he ..

28 minutes ago

NYUAD researchers release new date palm genome seq ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.