Govt pursuing vision of peaceful, enlightened Pakistan: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@imziishan)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the present government was actively engaged in pursuing policies suitable to the region and the world while pursuing vision of a peaceful and enlightened Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the present government was actively engaged in pursuing policies suitable to the region and the world while pursuing vision of a peaceful and enlightened Pakistan

Speaking at an event arranged by Romanian embassy to celebrate the completion of Romanian presidency of the European Union (EU) Council from January 1 to June 30, 2019, she said, "While devising policies, we not only keep our national interest in mind but also give due consideration to our international obligations and multilateral responsibilities.

""Pakistan is going through a crucial phase in which national priorities are determined in a different light and revised perceptions," she added.

Dr Firdous said, "We are now witnessing a country that has decided to embark upon a course of action that aims at independent but relevant domestic and foreign policies."