Govt Pursuing Vision To Double Farmers Income To Achieve Higher Economic Growth: PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday describing farmers as an "asset" for the country said the present government was following a vision to double their income to achieve higher economic growth, ensure food security and check poverty and inflation.

Addressing Kissan Convention, he said, "We have a vision to double the income of farmers. They will invest their income in agriculture, which will benefit Pakistan and help reduce poverty, decrease prices of food items and check price-hike." The prime minister mentioned with pride that owing to the government's policy enhancing support prices of various agricultural crops including wheat, sugarcane and maize, the growers secured Rs1,100 billions of additional income during the previous fiscal years.

He further said with initial two years spent on economic stabilization due to various inherited challenges on the economic front, his government had finally put the country on the path of economic recovery and achieved around 4% GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth during the fiscal year 2020-21.

The prime minister also launched the provincial government's Kissan Card scheme during the convention, which was also addressed by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for National Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema.

