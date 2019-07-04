Govt pursuing zero tolerance policy against corruption: KP Minister

Int News / Online - 04th July, 2019) KP Local bodies minister Shahram Khan Tarkai has said PTI government is pursuing the policy of zero tolerance against corruption besides implementing this policy in line with Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan vision in letter and spirit

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th July, 2019) KP Local bodies minister Shahram Khan Tarkai has said PTI government is pursuing the policy of zero tolerance against corruption besides implementing this policy in line with Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan vision in letter and spirit.He said this while addressing newly appointed Tehsil Municipal Officers (TMOs) in Local Council board Peshawar Thursday.

Addressing the TMOs he said" you have come here through justice and we hope you will do justice with the people.

Government has provided you a platform to harness your capabilities and you can prove your mettle by taking full advantage of this platform."You should stand undeterred against corruption and irregularities.

Government will stand behind you, he stated." People are major stake holders. You have to give respect to them more than any one. You have to address the problems of citizens on priority basis, he added.