Govt pushes sugar sale at fixed price, sets up helpline, market stalls in ICT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) In an effort to maintain the sale of sugar at the official price of Rs172 per kilogram, the Islamabad district administration has increased market oversight and strengthened its supply chain.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon visited the city’s wholesale markets to review the ongoing sugar distribution and to identify any bottlenecks faced by shopkeepers.

To address shopkeepers' concerns on the spot, the administration has appointed a focal person at the DC office. Retailers can now directly contact the focal person for support regarding sugar supply. The contact number provided for this purpose is 0312-5351083.

Speaking during his visit, DC Islamabad said that ensuring availability of sugar at the government rate across the city remains a top priority. He added that arrangements have been made to supply sugar to retailers from the wholesale market without delay and at wholesale rates.

DC Memon was accompanied by the Assistant Commissioner City and officials of the Market Committee during the visit. Together, they examined the distribution mechanism and listened to concerns raised by traders and vendors.

He assured that all necessary measures are being taken to keep the supply smooth and to prevent any disruption that might lead to price hikes. "The administration is working to make sure that citizens can buy sugar at the notified rate without any difficulty," the DC said.

Meanwhile, in a parallel effort, sugar stalls have been established in several areas of the Federal capital, including Sunday Bazaars and major supermarkets.

These stalls are selling sugar at the official rate of Rs172 per kilogram, with the aim to make it easily accessible to the general public.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf visited the H-9 Sunday Bazaar to inspect the sugar stalls and observe the sale process. He also took direct feedback from customers to understand their experience and satisfaction levels.

During the visit, ADCG Yousaf noted that the sugar supply from the wholesale markets to retail stalls is being maintained without delay, and that sales are continuing smoothly. He confirmed that all sales at these stalls are being made strictly according to the fixed government price.

Besides Sunday Bazaars, the district administration has also ensured that sugar stalls are active in several marts across the city. These stalls are stocked regularly to meet public demand and reduce any dependency on unregulated sales points.

The district administration, in coordination with the market committees, continues to monitor the stalls and wholesale points to curb overpricing and ensure compliance with the fixed rate.

ADCG Yousaf reiterated the administration’s commitment to maintaining stability in sugar prices through strict enforcement and responsive measures. He urged citizens to report any instance of overcharging or hoarding, so that action can be taken immediately.

The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration has urged both shopkeepers and the general public to cooperate with the efforts to maintain fair pricing, and to immediately report any irregularities.