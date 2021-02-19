UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Put Country In Right Direction: CM

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Govt put country in right direction: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said the government has put the country in the right direction as Pakistan was deviated from its real destination due to the wrong policies of the past rulers.

Talking to President PTI Sargodha Ansar Iqbal Haral and ticket-holder Usama Mela during a meeting at his office here, Usman Buzdar said he was visiting every area of the province to resolve problems faced by the people in consultation with the parliamentarians and party workers.

The CM emphasized that the PTI government had rectified discrepancies of the past and deplored that the rotten system protected the rights of the elite rather than ensuring the welfare of the masses. The government was striving to improve the lot of the common man by transforming the archaic system according to modern-day needs and requirements, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Man Sargodha From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

WHO seeks $1.96 billion for 2021 Strategic Plan fo ..

5 minutes ago

Sharjah rolls out COVID-19 massive campaign via dr ..

5 minutes ago

A remembrance event held at the Arts Council of Pa ..

2 hours ago

Tips And Tricks For Travel Vlogging And Photograph ..

2 hours ago

Officials of educational institutions, establishme ..

2 hours ago

UVAS study shows increase in milk production throu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.