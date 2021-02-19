Govt put country in right direction: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said the government has put the country in the right direction as Pakistan was deviated from its real destination due to the wrong policies of the past rulers.

Talking to President PTI Sargodha Ansar Iqbal Haral and ticket-holder Usama Mela during a meeting at his office here, Usman Buzdar said he was visiting every area of the province to resolve problems faced by the people in consultation with the parliamentarians and party workers.

The CM emphasized that the PTI government had rectified discrepancies of the past and deplored that the rotten system protected the rights of the elite rather than ensuring the welfare of the masses. The government was striving to improve the lot of the common man by transforming the archaic system according to modern-day needs and requirements, he added.