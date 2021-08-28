UrduPoint.com

Govt Put Country On Path Of Progress: Nadeem Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 08:54 PM

Govt put country on path of progress: Nadeem Qureshi

Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Information Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government put the country on path of development in the last three year's rule

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Information Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government put the country on path of development in the last three year's rule.

He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar for allocating funds for solution of the problems of the city.

While reviewing the ongoing development work, he said the government provided billions of rupees to address the biggest sewerage and water supply problems in Multan city and such mega development works are unprecedented in the past.

WASA Managing Director Nasir Iqbal was also present on this occasion. The WASA MD said that emergency was imposed in WASA after the severe closure of 54 inch diameter sewerage line at Afshar Chowk.

The work was being carried out round the clock on laying alternative sewerage line of (54) inch diameter from Daulat Gate Metro Station to Fish Market Afshar Chowk.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Water Metro Nasir Market From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Senegal navy searches for dozens lost after migran ..

Senegal navy searches for dozens lost after migrant boat capsizes

2 minutes ago
 Two IS Leaders Killed, One Injured in US Airstrike ..

Two IS Leaders Killed, One Injured in US Airstrike in Afghanistan - Pentagon

2 minutes ago
 US Gulf coast braces as 'extremely dangerous' Hurr ..

US Gulf coast braces as 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Ida approaches

2 minutes ago
 Norris in mega crash in rain-hit Belgian Grand Pri ..

Norris in mega crash in rain-hit Belgian Grand Prix qualifying

2 minutes ago
 Man gunned down in Naseerabad

Man gunned down in Naseerabad

38 minutes ago
 Six accused involved in gutka business arrested

Six accused involved in gutka business arrested

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.