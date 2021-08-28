Govt put country on path of progress: Nadeem Qureshi

Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Information Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government put the country on path of development in the last three year's rule

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Information Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government put the country on path of development in the last three year's rule.

He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar for allocating funds for solution of the problems of the city.

While reviewing the ongoing development work, he said the government provided billions of rupees to address the biggest sewerage and water supply problems in Multan city and such mega development works are unprecedented in the past.

WASA Managing Director Nasir Iqbal was also present on this occasion. The WASA MD said that emergency was imposed in WASA after the severe closure of 54 inch diameter sewerage line at Afshar Chowk.

The work was being carried out round the clock on laying alternative sewerage line of (54) inch diameter from Daulat Gate Metro Station to Fish Market Afshar Chowk.