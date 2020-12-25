UrduPoint.com
Govt Put Country On Track Of Prosperity As Per Vision Of Quaid: Nadeem Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 03:43 PM

Govt put country on track of prosperity as per vision of Quaid: Nadeem Qureshi

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that the incumbent government put the country on track of progress and prosperity as per vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that the incumbent government put the country on track of progress and prosperity as per vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In a statement related to Quaid-e-Azam Day, Nadeem Qureshi paid rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam. He maintained that Quaid-e-Azam was known to be determined, vibrant and a visionary leader.

He gave new direction to Muslims of subcontinent. "Our dear homeland Pakistan is result of his matchless leadership, Qureshi noted." Today, we are breathing in an independent environment and it is due to untiring efforts of the great leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah".

He said that the ongoing circumstances clearly showed that Quaid's decision was hundred percent right.

The idea of "Naya Pakistan" reflects the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he concluded.

