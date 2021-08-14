UrduPoint.com

Govt Put Country On Way To Prosperity: Jamshed Cheema

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Food Security and Agriculture Jamshed Iqbal Cheema on Saturday said the PTI government was taking solid steps to make the country a welfare state

Talking to the media after attending a flag hoisting ceremony and Plant for Pakistan event at Shalimar Garden here on Saturday, he said the government had put the country on way to progress and prosperity.

He said the government was taking measures to promote tourism in the country as it was well known for its highest moutain peeks, adding that now it would become the greenest country of the world as the government was planting 10 billion trees during the current year.

" More than 1.4 million trees will be planted only in the 'City of Gardens', Lahore," he said and added the previous governments just planted 660 million trees and now the PTI government was planting billions of trees in just five years.

He said Pakistan was being made the largest fruit producer country of the world.

Jamshed Cheema said that the government was spending billions of rupees for welfare of the poor through the Ehsaas programme, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a visionary leader and taking steps to raise living standard of the people at their doorsteps.

He said manufacturers were unable to meet demand of cars and motorcycles in the countrydue to the successful economic policies of the government.

Later, the special assistant to prime minister planted a tree.

