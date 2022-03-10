UrduPoint.com

Govt Puts In Place Modern Monitoring System For Good Governance: Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2022 | 06:59 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that the government had introduced the modern monitoring system to ensure good governance in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that the government had introduced the modern monitoring system to ensure good governance in the country.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht and Head of Special Monitoring Unit Punjab, Fazeel Asif, said the government announced reduction in oil and power prices despite commodity super cycle.

The meeting also focused on the ongoing development projects in the province.

More Stories From Pakistan

>