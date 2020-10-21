Govt raised Kashmir issue better than previous regimes: Maqsood Zaman

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Azad Kashmir (Karachi Chapter) President Maqsood Zaman on Wednesday said that the issue of Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was raised by PTI in a better way as compared to the tenures of previous governments.

Talking to APP in connection with the Black Day being observed on October 27, Maqsood Zaman said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has efficiently highlighted the Indian atrocities in Kashmir all over the world. Besides, the actions taken by Narendra Modi have also exposed the cruel face of India in front of the world community.

He was of the opinion that Kashmir issue should be raised in an aggressive manner instead of defensive.

Maqsood Zaman said that Modi had been exposed due to his cruel moves and was facing defeat everywhere and Modi's actions were being strongly condemned.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had convinced the world about Modi's repressive measures and the efforts made by Prime Minister Imran Khan were unprecedented.

He regretted that the world community was not taking solid measures to influence or stop India from committing human rights violation in IIOJK. However, he said, the Government of Pakistan has taken a strong stance on this issue.