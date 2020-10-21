UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Raised Kashmir Issue Better Than Previous Regimes: Maqsood Zaman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 06:48 PM

Govt raised Kashmir issue better than previous regimes: Maqsood Zaman

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Azad Kashmir (Karachi Chapter) President Maqsood Zaman on Wednesday said that the issue of Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was raised by PTI in a better way as compared to the tenures of previous governments

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Azad Kashmir (Karachi Chapter) President Maqsood Zaman on Wednesday said that the issue of Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was raised by PTI in a better way as compared to the tenures of previous governments.

Talking to APP in connection with the Black Day being observed on October 27, Maqsood Zaman said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has efficiently highlighted the Indian atrocities in Kashmir all over the world. Besides, the actions taken by Narendra Modi have also exposed the cruel face of India in front of the world community.

He was of the opinion that Kashmir issue should be raised in an aggressive manner instead of defensive.

Maqsood Zaman said that Modi had been exposed due to his cruel moves and was facing defeat everywhere and Modi's actions were being strongly condemned.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had convinced the world about Modi's repressive measures and the efforts made by Prime Minister Imran Khan were unprecedented.

He regretted that the world community was not taking solid measures to influence or stop India from committing human rights violation in IIOJK. However, he said, the Government of Pakistan has taken a strong stance on this issue.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Narendra Modi Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir October All From Government

Recent Stories

Vivo Expands Business in Europe

26 minutes ago

Kashmiris still demand freedom despite India’s c ..

57 minutes ago

Kyrgyz Parliament Approves Lawmaker Zulushev's Nom ..

29 seconds ago

Newly-renovated, extended building of UVAS Pet Cen ..

59 minutes ago

Atif Bokhari discusses creation of digital ecosyst ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC announces winners of virtual STEM Summer Cam ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.