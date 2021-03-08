UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Raises Kashmir Issue In UN Always : Fakhr Imam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 10:41 PM

Govt raises Kashmir issue in UN always : Fakhr Imam

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Monday said the Kashmir issue was raised thrice at the United Nations by the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Monday said the Kashmir issue was raised thrice at the United Nations by the government.

He said the day would soon come when the dispute would be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions.

He said, time has come for us to analyze and examine various aspects of Kashmir issue, highlight the Indian oppressions against its innocent people through in depth parliamentary debate and compel United Nations to pay heed to the burning issue of Kashmir.

Addressing a seminar on the occasion of International Women's Day organized by Self Determination Movement International in collaboration of National Press Club Islamabad, the Federal Minister said, the nation is united on Kashmir and our valiant armed forces courageously shot down Indian war plane following Pulwama attack.

The Muslim majority in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kasmir (IIOJ&K) was turned into minority under deliberate attempt merely realized dreams of Hindu dominance by fanatic RSS Hindu dominance as its brainchild, he said and added that Muslim women were especially targeted by the Indian occupying forces in IIOJ&K which was highly condemnable act.

Addressing the seminar, Kashmiri leader Ambreen Turk said that cases of women harassment in the name of search operation were alarmingly high in IIOJ&K.

Deputy Secretary Voice of Kashmir Zeeshan Khan said that women in IIOJ&K were left at the mercy of courts in all our social disputes including the cases of divorce and inheritance.

Hurriyat leader Abdul Hameed Lone highlighted the plight of Kashmiri women, their sense of insecurity and the change of their demography by the non-local Hindus in IIOJ&K and Muslims in India and said that alone 4,00,000 rape cases were reported in India during 2018-19. He also called upon the women to raise their voice for the jailed Kashmiri leader Asia Andrabi.

Related Topics

India Islamabad United Nations Minority Divorce Jammu Women Muslim All Government Asia Pulwama Attack

Recent Stories

Gillani's leaked video case: Election Commission o ..

3 minutes ago

Matthews claims Paris-Nice lead for Australian tea ..

3 minutes ago

Police found two corpses of slain persons includin ..

3 minutes ago

Italian ambassador calls on Chief Minister Punjab

3 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Registered Off Indonesia' ..

7 minutes ago

Rain will leave positive impact on Potohar region' ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.