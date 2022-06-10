UrduPoint.com

Govt Raises Taxable Income Limit To 1.2 Mln: Miftah

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Govt raises taxable income limit to 1.2 mln: Miftah

In order to provide maximum relief to the middle class, the federal government has raised the taxable income limit from Rs. 600,000 to Rs 1.2 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :In order to provide maximum relief to the middle class, the Federal government has raised the taxable income limit from Rs. 600,000 to Rs 1.2 million. This will enable the middle class to bear maximum burden of economic crunch and tax hike.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail in his budget speech on Friday admitted that there was no doubt that the salaried middle class was facing maximum effects of economic crisis and despite all that it was loaded with additional burden of increased taxes.

Therefore, he said, the government had decided to increase middle class-taxable income limit to 1.2 million rupees to reduce the burden. "This will benefit the salaried class which will generate a positive economic cycle and it will also lead to increase in business activity.

Moreover, it will also increase the disposable income of the salaried class which will help in the future to have increased tax collection", the minister said.

Related Topics

Business Budget Lead All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Govt announces Rs12 bln subsidy for Utility Store ..

Govt announces Rs12 bln subsidy for Utility Store Corporation items

5 minutes ago
 Govt announces special relief for poor segment: Ri ..

Govt announces special relief for poor segment: Riaz Pirzada

5 minutes ago
 Government allocates Rs. 202 bln for highways, por ..

Government allocates Rs. 202 bln for highways, ports

12 minutes ago
 Govt presents balanced, pro-people budget

Govt presents balanced, pro-people budget

12 minutes ago
 First-ever medical insurance policy for artists an ..

First-ever medical insurance policy for artists announced in budget

12 minutes ago
 Budget 2022-23 to bring back economic stability of ..

Budget 2022-23 to bring back economic stability of 2018: Marriyum Aurangzeb

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.