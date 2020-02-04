Govt raising Kashmir issue at all forums: EPD minister

Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Department (EPD) Muhammad Rizwan has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has been raising the Kashmir issue at all forums and people of Pakistan stand should to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Department (EPD) Muhammad Rizwan has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has been raising the Kashmir issue at all forums and people of Pakistan stand should to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren.

In a statement issued here, he said that February 5 was a day to renew pledge for continuing moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of Kashmir at every level.

He said that life in Jammu and Kashmir remained paralysed since August 5 due to restrictions and gag on internet and most of cellular services by the Indian forces.

The Indian government had also multiplied deployment of troops in the region, he said adding that the Western media was also exposing the real face of India after its brutalities in occupied Valley.

He said that the UN Human Rights Council at its recent meeting in Geneva also rejected the stance of India on the situation in occupied Kashmir.