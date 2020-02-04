Govt raising voice for Kashmiri people at world forums: Ghazala Saifi

Parliamentary Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage Division, Ghazala Saifi Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was raising voice of Kashmiri people at all world forums effectively

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage Division, Ghazala Saifi Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was raising voice of Kashmiri people at all world forums effectively.

She stated this while addressing a special program "Izhar-e-Yakjehti Kashmir" aiming to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren in connection with Kashmir Day organized by Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL).

The objective of the program was to drew the attention of the international community, particularly scholars and writers towards the gross human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). The Program was presided over by Dr. Ehsan Akbar fallowed by Mushaira of Pakistani languages on Kashmir. Chief Gests was Ali Akber Abbas and Ali Ahmad Qamer presided over the program. Eminent poets and poetess paid tributes to Kashmiris in various languages of Pakistan. Muhammad Salman, Chairman, PAL, was also present on the occasion.

Ghazala Saifi who is also member the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, said that today was 184th days, people of Kashmir were facing curfew and complete communication blocked in IOK.

She said that people were also facing shortage of food and medicines in the occupied valley.

She said that despite all these atrocities, the spirit of Kashmiris was still high and they would not avoid to give any sacrifice for their freedom.

Ghazala Saifi said that Kashmir dispute was prominently highlighted by the PTI-led government. She said that European Parliament had recently debated on Kashmir issue and expressed concerns over the human rights violations in the Occupied valley.

She said that Modi criminal face had been exposed all over the world. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was proving himself to be the best ambassador of Kashmir. Dr Ehsan Akbar said that writers had to highlight the Kashmir issue.

India had broken the Shimla pact by ending Kashmir's special status, he added.

He urged the Muslim Ummah and international community to take notice of human right violations in IOK. He said that people of Pakistan support the continuous struggle of Kashmiri for their right to self-determination. He said that all the political parties of Pakistan, the whole nation and writers support the rights of the people of Kashmir.

Mohammed Salman Chairman Academic of Letters said that the entire nation was united to raise the voice of the Kashmiris adding the country's writers and intellectual was on the top in that regard.