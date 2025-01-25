Govt re-energizing sports fields in Punjab : minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Faisal Ayub Khokhar has said the

Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif,

is revitalizing sports fields of the province.

During his special guest appearance at a private school’s sports gala here on Saturday,

he said that "Khelta Punjab" was the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and efforts to

make this a reality were in full swing.

The sports minister stressed the importance of extra curricular activities alongside academics

for the mental development of the youth. He stated that when sports fields were bustling with activity,

hospitals will remain deserted, indicating that physical and mental well-being can significantly

reduce healthcare burdens.

Faisal Ayub Khokhar revealed that over 120,000 athletes had already registered under the "Khelta Punjab" programme. This initiative has also introduced club-level competitions for the first time in Pakistan's history, with more than 15,000 clubs having registered under the programme.

He emphasised the essential role of sports in promoting a healthy, disciplined lifestyle among the public.

He believed that "Khelta Punjab" will bring new talent to the forefront and help elevate the country’s name globally. He also acknowledged that promoting sports at the grassroots level required adequate infrastructure

and facilities which was a priority for the Punjab government.

To support athletes and improve sports facilities, the Punjab government has established an Endowment Fund for the welfare of athletes, he informed. Additionally, the construction of sports complexes and gyms was progressing rapidly, he revealed.

Minister Ayub Khokhar also pointed out that the sports development fund had seen a significant 134 per cent increase in this year’s budget, showcasing the government’s commitment to developing sports in the region.