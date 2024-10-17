Govt reached on broader consensus regarding amendment: Irfan Siddiqui

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), on Thursday said that the PML-N, Pakistan People's Party (PPP), and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) have reached a consensus on the formation of a constitutional bench

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), on Thursday said that the PML-N, Pakistan People's Party (PPP), and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) have reached a consensus on the formation of a constitutional bench.

Talking to a private news channel, he expressed hope that the final draft of the amendment would soon be presented to the house.

Replying to a query about the appointment of judges, he stated that a mechanism for judicial appointments would be part of the reforms.

He emphasized that judicial reforms are essential to strengthen the system and ensure speedy justice for the people.

The government has successfully reached a broader consensus, as proposed by all allies, regarding the amendment, he added.