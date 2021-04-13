Govt reaching out to people with low-priced quality essential items in Ramzan: Zain Qureshi

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi Tuesday said the Rs 7 Billion relief package was a first large scale attempt by any government to reach out to the people and provide 19 essential items at a subsidized price during the month of Ramzan ul Mubarak through Utility Stores Corporation (USC)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi Tuesday said the Rs 7 billion relief package was a first large scale attempt by any government to reach out to the people and provide 19 essential items at a subsidized price during the month of Ramzan ul Mubarak through Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised to provide low-priced quality essential items to the people at their door step and a mechanism has been set into motion to make it happen, Zain said while inaugurating mobile utility stores and Ramzan Relief Package along with Punjab energy minister Dr. Akhtar Malik here at union councils Loothar, Bootaywala, and Jhok Lashkar of NA-157 constituency.

It would be for the first time that a large scale activity has been initiated in the country to provide Ghee, sugar and other essential items to the people at their door step, he added.

He said the government was fully aware of the problems confronting the people and was making maximum efforts to resolve them.

Zain appealed the traders and shopkeepers to acknowledge the sanctity of Ramzan ul Mubarak by providing essential items to the people at the prices fixed by the government.

He said the price control magistrates have been activated to keep prices under control and maintain strict check on price lists.

Punjab energy minister Dr. Akhtar Malik said the price hike was a big challenge for the government but expressed commitment to overpower it soon. "We are fighting a big mafia and we will defeat them." Dr. Akhtar Malik said the prime minister had launched Ehsaas programme for poverty stricken segments of society and added it will help reduce poverty. He said the federal and provincial governments have established Ramzan Bazaars where thirteen essential items were being provided at 25 per cent subsidy.

He said, all the ministers have been assigned districts to monitor situation regarding availability of quality items at low prices.

Later, Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi and Dr. Akhtar Malik visited different counters at USC outlets at union councils and also talked to the people.