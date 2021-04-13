UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Reaching Out To People With Low-priced Quality Essential Items In Ramzan: Zain Qureshi

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 08:58 PM

Govt reaching out to people with low-priced quality essential items in Ramzan: Zain Qureshi

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi Tuesday said the Rs 7 Billion relief package was a first large scale attempt by any government to reach out to the people and provide 19 essential items at a subsidized price during the month of Ramzan ul Mubarak through Utility Stores Corporation (USC)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi Tuesday said the Rs 7 billion relief package was a first large scale attempt by any government to reach out to the people and provide 19 essential items at a subsidized price during the month of Ramzan ul Mubarak through Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised to provide low-priced quality essential items to the people at their door step and a mechanism has been set into motion to make it happen, Zain said while inaugurating mobile utility stores and Ramzan Relief Package along with Punjab energy minister Dr. Akhtar Malik here at union councils Loothar, Bootaywala, and Jhok Lashkar of NA-157 constituency.

It would be for the first time that a large scale activity has been initiated in the country to provide Ghee, sugar and other essential items to the people at their door step, he added.

He said the government was fully aware of the problems confronting the people and was making maximum efforts to resolve them.

Zain appealed the traders and shopkeepers to acknowledge the sanctity of Ramzan ul Mubarak by providing essential items to the people at the prices fixed by the government.

He said the price control magistrates have been activated to keep prices under control and maintain strict check on price lists.

Punjab energy minister Dr. Akhtar Malik said the price hike was a big challenge for the government but expressed commitment to overpower it soon. "We are fighting a big mafia and we will defeat them." Dr. Akhtar Malik said the prime minister had launched Ehsaas programme for poverty stricken segments of society and added it will help reduce poverty. He said the federal and provincial governments have established Ramzan Bazaars where thirteen essential items were being provided at 25 per cent subsidy.

He said, all the ministers have been assigned districts to monitor situation regarding availability of quality items at low prices.

Later, Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi and Dr. Akhtar Malik visited different counters at USC outlets at union councils and also talked to the people.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Punjab Mobile Ramzan Ul Mubarak Price All Government Billion NA-157

Recent Stories

Sharjah Public Library announces Ramadan timings

22 minutes ago

Governor performs groundbreaking ceremony of Mangh ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Not Ready to Compromise on Tax Agreement Wi ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Envoy in Vienna Confirms Next JCPOA Talks ..

2 minutes ago

Russia to Remain 'Top Cyber Threat' - US Intel Rep ..

2 minutes ago

Russia May Introduce Tax on Digital Companies in 2 ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.