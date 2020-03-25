UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Reacts Timely To Curb Coronavirus Spreading: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

Govt reacts timely to curb coronavirus spreading: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said the government had taken solid steps and reacted timely to curb the spreading of coronavirus outbreak.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) lauded the prompt response of the Pakistani government to cope with the pandemic, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister asked the people to adopt precautionary measures by avoiding hand shakes and social distancing.

He said the Federal government was ready to help the provincial governments in this critical and difficult time, adding two meetings of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) were held which also attended by all the Chief Ministers to evolve unified strategy against coronavirus.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India in 21-day lockdown

51 minutes ago

Repatriated Pakistanis undergo Corona screening te ..

15 minutes ago

UAE Halts Passenger Flights From March 24, Two Day ..

15 minutes ago

Over 90% citizens found staying at their homes on ..

26 minutes ago

Chief Minister Buzdar chairs cabinet meeting

26 minutes ago

India's Modi, EU Commission Chief Discuss Coronavi ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.