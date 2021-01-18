UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Ready For Bringing Reforms In All Sectors: Dr. Babar Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 11:29 PM

Govt ready for bringing reforms in all sectors: Dr. Babar Awan

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Babar Awan on Monday said that the government was ready to bring reforms in different sectors, however, the reforms could not be introduced in the country through mere blame game of opposition parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Babar Awan on Monday said that the government was ready to bring reforms in different sectors, however, the reforms could not be introduced in the country through mere blame game of opposition parties.

Winding up the debate on motion moved by Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, he informed that the government was ready for bringing reforms in almost all of the sectors including elections laws, constitution, children, transgender, economic and judicial reforms.

He offered opposition to cooperate for a transparent and an efficient accountability system in the country.

"Deficiency was existed in accountability system but what kind of accountability system they need," he asked opposition benches.

Over the issue of ECP Chairman, he said that Sultan Sikandar Raja was appointed as ECP chairman with due consultation of the opposition, but, the opposition has given a protest call against him.

Criticizing about social behaviour about different cases, he said that transparent accountability was essential. "But as on tv, we listen judgment and later learn that the case was not right." He said that the opposition termed last elections as rigged. "The previous elections won by opposition parties declared transparent because of desiring results." Over the Broadsheet issue, he said that opposition have demanded probe in which the government did not raise objection.

He said that the agreement has been signed with Broadsheet during Musharaf era.

He said that ECP's scrutiny committee was working on foreign funding issue.

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister Protest Babar Awan Election Commission Of Pakistan TV All Government Agreement Opposition Broadsheet

Recent Stories

W25 Fujairah International Women’s Tennis Tourna ..

59 seconds ago

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce &amp; Industry launche ..

31 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed: &#039;UAE is gaining increased ..

46 minutes ago

Russia Interested in Stable Peace on Korean Penins ..

1 minute ago

32 shops, restaurants sealed over anti Covid-19 SO ..

1 minute ago

E-cigarette liquids may up asthma, allergy risk: S ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.