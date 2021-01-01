Govt ready for dialogue on national issues in parliament, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

(@fidahassanain)

The Foreign Minister says that the government will not hold dialogue with the opposition on the ongoing accountability process.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said the government was ready for dialogue with the opposition at the forum of parliament on national issues, but not on the ongoing accountability process.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that no NRO would be given to the corrupt elements time and again.

He expressed these views while talking to a tv on Friday.

The Foreign Minister, however, said that they were political people and believe in political process and dialogue. He said that PDM leadership was holding a meeting at Jati Umra in Lahore today, but differences among the constituent parties of the alliance have already come forth. He said the PPP's Central Executive Committee has decided that the party will take part in the upcoming by-elections and the Senate elections and that it will not tender resignations from assemblies.

He said the PPP has also not decided any date for long march.

The Minister said the PDM had decided that their parliamentarians will send their resignations to JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman by December 31 last year, but PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari opposed it, arguing that the resignations should rather be sent to the heads of the parties. This shows lack of confidence within the alliance.

Condemning the tragic of incident of burning of a Hindu saint shrine by a mob, the Foreign Minister said the Chief Justice of Pakistan has taken its notice. He said it is an irresponsible act and an attempt to damage Pakistan's image at international level.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan's position on the Kashmir and Palestine issues is very clear. He said the stance of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on these issues is a guiding principle for us.