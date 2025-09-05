Govt. Ready For Dialogue With Balochistan Political Representatives:Talal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Friday reaffirmed the government’s readiness to engage with Balochistan’s leadership and political representatives to find practical solutions to the province’s longstanding issues.
Speaking in the National Assembly, he said that although a protest is ongoing on a major road in the Red Zone in front of National Press, authorities have been providing security and necessary facilitation for several days.
“The government, along with the district administration, has been in continuous contact with the protesters, trying to address their concerns through proper channels,” he added.
He said, that while the protest was initially meant to highlight specific issues, some individuals have at times misused it for personal or political point-scoring. “We remain in dialogue with the protestors and are ready to engage with them on a comprehensive plan to address their lawful demands,” he said.
He highlighted previous efforts by political parties, including discussions with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) and other leadership, as well as the Prime Minister’s Committee on Balochistan, where these issues were addressed openly.
On the issue of missing persons, he clarified that nearly 2,000 registered cases exist under the law, and the relevant commission monitors these matters strictly according to rules. “The government does not allow any one to act beyond legal boundaries, and the issue of missing persons should not be politicized or used for ulterior purposes,” he added.
Responding to another point, he said, “Holding political gatherings without proper clearance creates soft targets, whether school buses, markets, mosques, or other public spaces. Terrorists exploit these vulnerabilities.”
He said that security assessments must be completed before any event proceeds to ensure public safety.
He said that National Action Plan, developed in coordination with all provincial governments and political parties, will significantly reduce terrorism.
