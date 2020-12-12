UrduPoint.com
Govt Ready For Dialogue With Opposition Except Corrupts Accountability: Sarwar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Govt ready for dialogue with opposition except corrupts accountability: Sarwar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Saturday said that the government was ready to hold dialogues with opposition but no compromise would be made on the matter of National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) and corruption cases.

Talking to media here, he said the PTI's government had offered the opposition to sit together on national and international issues.

The Prime Minister has made it clear that if the opposition resigns, we will hold by-elections, he added.

Sarwar Khan said holding public gatherings was a right of the opposition, but these meetings will only cause the spread of coronavirus.

The minister said the Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the opposition to be "responsible" and postpone rallies and processions for two or three months because of the public interest in view of the 2nd wave of pandemic, adding that desire for negotiations with opposition should not be taken as weakness.

He said the opposition was not caring about standard operating procedures against the coronavirus and they were intentionally pushing the people in danger and playing with their lives by holding public gatherings while the pandemic was spreading rapidly in the country.

Government would take strict action against the organisers of public meetings and leaders of political parties for violating coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines, he added.

