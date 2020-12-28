Govt ready for dialogue with PDM on electoral reforms thru Parliament: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said the government was ready to hold dialogue with the serious leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and not with the political interns like Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had already expressed his willingness to come to the negotiating table with the mature leaders of both Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N), he said while addressing a news conference here along with Minister for Information Shibli Faraz and Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda.

"The government has already decided the Parliament as the forum and the electoral reforms as the agenda, for talks," he said.

The minister stated that the dialogue was not possible with the political interns, who even did not know about the country's history that how it was created, and had never read a single book.

"Serious leadership of the PDM alliance should come forward and take the initiative," he stressed.

Referring to the PDM meeting at Larkana on Sunday, Chaudhry Fawad said it was a total disgrace for both the PPP and the PML-N. Neither the PPP leaders felt ashamed in inviting the PML-N to attend their meeting nor the latter felt any humiliation in accepting the invitation.

It was PML-N chief Mian Nawaz Sharif (the right hand of Chief Martial Law Administrator General Zia-ul-Haq) and family, who had first distributed sweets on the imposition of martial law, and then on the hanging of PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he recalled.

It was "ironic and ridiculous" that the leaders of two rival parties marked the death anniversary of PPP's Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, he added.

The minister said it was a matter of shame that none of the PDM leaders uttered even a single word for the seven soldiers who were martyred in a terrorist attack in Balochistan earlier in the Sunday morning.

He said the PDM had provided a stage to the so-called nationalists, who had been continuously speaking against the state institutions.

The Sharif family, he said, had dual standards. "While in Punjab, the raise the slogan of `Jaag Punjabi Jaag' and in interior Sindh, they pay tribute to Benazir Bhutto. They praise the armed forces while in Pakistan, and malign them in front of (Indian Prime Minister) Narendra Modi." They changed their "colour like a chameleon", he added.

Fawad said all the PDM leaders were continuously targeting Punjab, federation, army and judiciary in their speeches.

He said both the political interns, Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto, wanted to get the first jobs of their life as a prime minister. Maryam Nawaz had not even run her own kitchen as she lived in her father's house, while Bilawal had no contribution in any field on his credit. Astonishingly they were submitting their curriculum vitae for the highest office of the country, he added.

The minister said Maryam Nawaz had put the people of whole country at risk (amid the coronavirus pandemic) due to her rift with her uncle Shehbaz Sharif and cousin Hamza Shahbaz. She was in fact taking full advantage of their imprisonment right now, he added.

He said the PDM public meetings in Lahore, Gujranwala and other cities had already shown their standings and now they were planning to move to Islamabad with Maulana Fazl-ur-Rahman, he added.

Senior PML-N leaders like Miftah Ismail, Muhammad Zubair and even Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were not seen on the front line in the Larkana meeting, the minister said.

He pointed out that Maryam Nawaz had made tall claims about tendering of resignations by the members of Parliament. On the contrary, none in his own party and others like Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari favoured such a step. "Only Maulana Fazl-ur Rahman, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz are interested in resignations."