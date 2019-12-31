Govt ready for 'meaningful' talks with opposition in Parliament : Senior Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Andleeb Abbas

Senior Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Andleeb Abbas suggested that the opposition parties should talk seriously with PTI-led government and present their recommendations instead of doing undue criticism and walkouts in Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Senior Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Andleeb Abbas suggested that the opposition parties should talk seriously with PTI-led government and present their recommendations instead of doing undue criticism and walkouts in Parliament.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan's government is ready for a meaningful talks with the opposition in parliament to resolve ongoing political issues for greater interest of the common people.

Under the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI-led government has taken steps for institutional reforms which have no example in the past, adding, it had become a trend to criticise government's steps.

She said opposition parties should come out with concrete proposals to amend the accountability laws to ensure more transparency in the process.

She also reminded that all the appointments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) including that of its chairman were made by previous government and Pakistan Peoples Party and past government wished to amend its laws but now they criticizing our government and using delaying tactics for personal interests.

She criticized that opposition wanted production orders instead of serious issues of public in Parliament.

Andleeb said government always ready to talk with opposition parties to introduce positive changes in laws related to National Accountability Bureau (NAB), adding, these reforms would help the bureau work as anti-corruption watchdog to improve its performance instead of facilitating any particular segment of society.

The leader assured that PTI government did not want any interference in working of any institution but there is a need for more improvement in functioning of NAB and other state departments.

Andleeb Abbas said it is constitutional responsibility of the government and the opposition to work together for the betterment of masses.

She said opposition parties are continuously criticizing government positive steps just for political point scoring and personal interests however, they wold never be succeeded in their personal agendas.

Andleeb Abbas said the process of accountability would continue and the government is taking steps to revamp and strengthen state institutions and to make them more powerful with bringing reforms.

Imran Khan's government has stabilized country's economy and 2020 would be the year of progress and development, she added.