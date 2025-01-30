Open Menu

Govt. Ready For Talks, But Doubts PTI's Seriousness: Irfan Siddiqui

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Spokesperson for the Government Negotiation Committee, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, said on Wednesday the government was committed to uphold democratic and parliamentary traditions to engage in political dialogue.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that despite PTI’s harsh rhetoric, civil disobedience calls, and appeals for halting remittances to Pakistan, the government remained steadfast in its negotiation efforts.

He stated that both committees had initially agreed to keep external developments from affecting the talks and not let bitter exchanges derail the dialogue process.

He further said that the government’s negotiation committee remains intact and has invited PTI to resume discussions.

However, he expressed skepticism about PTI’s willingness and ability to engage in serious, result-oriented negotiations, stating that the party lacks negotiation experience and is in disarray.

Answering a question regarding the possibility of JUI_F and PTI political alliance, he said that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman understands PTI’s true nature and will never align with them.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman is an experienced politician who does not believe in undemocratic actions. He dismissed any possibility of PTI forming a successful alliance with him, he said.

