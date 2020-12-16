UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Ready For Talks With Opposition Except Corruption Cases: Rasheed Reiterates

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Govt ready for talks with opposition except corruption cases: Rasheed reiterates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Wednesday reiterated that the government was ready to negotiate with the opposition on all national issues except corruption cases.

Talking to media person here at FIA headquarters, the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was ready to hold positive talks with the opposition on all national issues except corruption cases.

He said the government under the leadership of Imran Khan would complete its five year constitutional tenure. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) always supported democratic process adding that PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif was also in favor of reconciliation, he added.

Regarding the resignation of opposition's members from the parliament, he said opposition's announcement was a mere drama. Let the opposition fulfill its desire to come to Islamabad, he added.

He said Names of around 400 people were on Exit Control List (ECL) and directives have been issued to FIA to remove all unnecessary names from it.

Similarly, he said thousands of people were also in black list.

He said FIA would be made people friendly organization. Permission was given to FIA for recruiting 1000 personnel in Cyber Wing, he added.

The Minister said that he would closely monitor problems being faced by the general public in NADRA and steps would be taken in collaboration with all stakeholders.

He said action would also be taken against fake price schemes which were introduced to betray people.

Earlier, upon his arrival at FIA headquraters, the Interior Minister laid a wreath at 'Yadgar-i-Shuhada' and offered 'Fateha'.

DG FIA Wajid Zia gave detailed breifing to the Minister about functioning of FIA.

Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar was also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Islamabad Prime Minister Exit Control List Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Interior Minister Parliament Price Pakistan Peoples Party Federal Investigation Agency Media All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Meeting of the Steering Committee for the implemen ..

2 minutes ago

UVAS holds online meeting on Pakistan/Denmark Dair ..

6 minutes ago

Meesha Shafi found guilty of running smear campaig ..

31 minutes ago

Moro Hub, Dell Technologies collaborate to deliver ..

36 minutes ago

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Denies Meeting Wit ..

7 minutes ago

Erdogan calls US sanctions 'attack on sovereignty' ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.