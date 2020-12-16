Govt ready for talks with opposition except corruption cases: Rasheed reiterates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Wednesday reiterated that the government was ready to negotiate with the opposition on all national issues except corruption cases.

Talking to media person here at FIA headquarters, the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was ready to hold positive talks with the opposition on all national issues except corruption cases.

He said the government under the leadership of Imran Khan would complete its five year constitutional tenure. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) always supported democratic process adding that PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif was also in favor of reconciliation, he added.

Regarding the resignation of opposition's members from the parliament, he said opposition's announcement was a mere drama. Let the opposition fulfill its desire to come to Islamabad, he added.

He said Names of around 400 people were on Exit Control List (ECL) and directives have been issued to FIA to remove all unnecessary names from it.

Similarly, he said thousands of people were also in black list.

He said FIA would be made people friendly organization. Permission was given to FIA for recruiting 1000 personnel in Cyber Wing, he added.

The Minister said that he would closely monitor problems being faced by the general public in NADRA and steps would be taken in collaboration with all stakeholders.

He said action would also be taken against fake price schemes which were introduced to betray people.

Earlier, upon his arrival at FIA headquraters, the Interior Minister laid a wreath at 'Yadgar-i-Shuhada' and offered 'Fateha'.

DG FIA Wajid Zia gave detailed breifing to the Minister about functioning of FIA.

Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar was also present on the occasion.