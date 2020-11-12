Govt ready for talks with opposition if they return looted national wealth: Ali Muhammad

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said the government was ready to initiate talks with the opposition parties but they should return the looted national wealth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said the government was ready to initiate talks with the opposition parties but they should return the looted national wealth.

Talking to a private news channel, he said both the leaderships of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) remained involved in massive corruption during their regimes.

He said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other investigating institutions were carrying out effective accountability process against corruption.

The minister said the PML-N has no link with democracy and suggested its leadership to bring democracy within their party first.

He said the previous governments of PPP and PML-N had ruined the national institutions, but the PTI government was revamping and restructuring the institutions. The nation would witness the desirous results of government policies soon.

Replying to a question, he said if the opposition wanted electoral reforms then it should discuss the same in the Parliament which was the best forum to address issues.