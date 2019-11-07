UrduPoint.com
Govt Ready Listen To Mualana For Constitutional And Political Reforms: Ali Nawaz

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Thursday said the government was ready to listen to Mualana Fazlur Rehman on economic, judicial, constitutional and political reforms.

Talking to a private news channel he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inasf (PTI) government would not compromise on the country's integrity and solidarity.

"I am very optimistic about the dialogue with the opposition as the government is showing restraint,' he said, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan did not want a clash and, therefore, he was sending his people for talks.

He made it clear that the prime minister would not resign at any cost. The government was ready for bringing reforms in the election process and the opposition parties should come forward and sit with government for the purpose, he added.

