Govt Ready To Accept Justified Demands Of Opposition: Govenor Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 12:50 AM

Govt ready to accept justified demands of opposition: Govenor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman's Azadi march would soon come to an end as the government was ready to accept all justified demands.

Talking to PTI parliamentarians, leadership and expatriate at the Governor's House here, he said JUI (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was a seasoned politician and would avoid conflict, adding, the government did not want any confrontation with the opposition.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said neither Prime Minister Imran Khan would resign nor general elections would be held before 2023 as was the wish of the opposition.

PTI MPAs Sardar Mahinderpal Singh, Umer Tanveer Butt and Ayesha Nawaz Chaudhry, PTI South Punjab President Noor Khan, Pakistan expatriate, Heidelberg City Council Member Waseem Butt met the Govenror Punjab.

Chaudhry Sarwar said opposition had no reason to demand Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation and early general elections as the people of the country had given a mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for five years, adding that the government made it clear that no negotiations could take place on such demands.

He said government's dialogue committee was honestly doing its work therefore soon positive results of dialogue would come out, adding that it was responsibility of the opposition to abide by the agreement signed between government and the opposition.

Sarwar said the PTI government, due to its effective economic policies put the country on way to progress and prosperity as the stock market with an increase of 900 points, highest level during two months and 4.5 percent increase in businesses during three days were observed. He said business community was supporting the PTI's economic policies.

During meeting with Heidelberg City Council member Pakistan expatriate in Germany Waseem Butt, the Governor appreciated the efforts of Waseem Butt for getting Lahore status of UNESCO City of Literature, adding, Pakistan's message of peace would be shared across the world through art and literature. "We would strive hard that more cities of Pakistan would become part of UNESCO Creative City network," he added.

