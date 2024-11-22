Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: Musadik

Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik on Friday said that the federal government is always willing to assist the Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa government in combating terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik on Friday said that the federal government is always willing to assist the Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa government in combating terrorism.

Talking to a private news channel, he urged the Chief Minister KP to intensify efforts against terrorism.

The minister highlighted that during the PML-N's tenure, the National Action Plan was jointly developed by all political parties, leading to the eradication of terrorism through extensive operations.

He attributed the recent rise in terrorism incidents to the policy shift of the Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaaf’s (PTI) previous government.

He reaffirmed that the federal government is committed to expediting supporting efforts to restore peace and stability in the country.