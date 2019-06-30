Govt ready to cooperate with kiln owners: FM Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) ::Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the government was ready to cooperate and extend relief towards kiln owners.

He said this while addressing a ceremony, arranged by Kiln Association, here on Sunday night.

Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi stated that he understand and appreciated the positive approach by Kiln Association for resolution of their problems.

He assured that Kiln Owners Association's recommendation would be submitted to Labour Department.

He, however, urged them to shift their Kilns on zigzag technology as this technology was also being employed in Nepal, Bangladesh and India.

Earlier, President All Pakistan Kiln Owner Association Shoaib Niazi, MPA Saleem Labar and many other members of the association spoke and called for relief.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi assured complete cooperation to address the issues related to Kiln Association.