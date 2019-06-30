UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Ready To Cooperate With Kiln Owners: FM Qureshi

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 11:20 PM

Govt ready to cooperate with kiln owners: FM Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) ::Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the government was ready to cooperate and extend relief towards kiln owners.

He said this while addressing a ceremony, arranged by Kiln Association, here on Sunday night.

Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi stated that he understand and appreciated the positive approach by Kiln Association for resolution of their problems.

He assured that Kiln Owners Association's recommendation would be submitted to Labour Department.

He, however, urged them to shift their Kilns on zigzag technology as this technology was also being employed in Nepal, Bangladesh and India.

Earlier, President All Pakistan Kiln Owner Association Shoaib Niazi, MPA Saleem Labar and many other members of the association spoke and called for relief.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi assured complete cooperation to address the issues related to Kiln Association.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Technology Bangladesh Shah Mehmood Qureshi Nepal Sunday All Government Labour

Recent Stories

International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace c ..

35 minutes ago

UAE a global model of limiting effects of climate ..

36 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler orders construction of new sewage netw ..

1 hour ago

Youth climate activists, United Nations, UAE join ..

2 hours ago

Public health issues help raise awareness about Cl ..

2 hours ago

New project will ‘eclipse’ record-breaking Noo ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.