Govt Ready To Dialogue With All Political Parties: Afnan Ullah
Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 11:41 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan said on Wednesday that the government was ready to engage in talks with all political parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), for the betterment of the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan said on Wednesday that the government was ready to engage in talks with all political parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), for the betterment of the country.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that building political consensus and understanding was imperative to address the nation's challenges.
"PML-N is working to engage all political parties and we are hopeful of success," he added.
"The country has witnessed protests, sit-ins, and the politics of hatred in the streets. Now, it's time to move forward and engage in constructive political dialogue."
He emphasized the necessity for political leaders to unite and discuss solutions to national issues.
Recent Stories
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..
Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace
DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects
All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana
2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes
Distt admin to speed up action against dengue
NCMEC, Meta, launch Urdu version of TakeItDown portal to combat online child exp ..
Steering youth in right direction pivotal to revive country's economy; Education ..
PM proposes tripartite mechanism to further strengthen Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaij ..
Minister Amir Muqam condemns Bajaur bomb blast
ECP notifies DRO, RO, ARO for re-polling on two stations at Bara Khel Nowshera
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior lea ..26 seconds ago
-
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace29 seconds ago
-
DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects33 seconds ago
-
All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana11 minutes ago
-
2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes11 minutes ago
-
Distt admin to speed up action against dengue11 minutes ago
-
NCMEC, Meta, launch Urdu version of TakeItDown portal to combat online child exploitation11 minutes ago
-
Steering youth in right direction pivotal to revive country's economy; Education Minister17 minutes ago
-
PM proposes tripartite mechanism to further strengthen Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan economic, commerc ..17 minutes ago
-
Minister Amir Muqam condemns Bajaur bomb blast2 hours ago
-
ECP notifies DRO, RO, ARO for re-polling on two stations at Bara Khel Nowshera2 hours ago
-
Court adjourns PTI founder's marriage case till July 82 hours ago