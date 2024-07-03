Open Menu

Govt Ready To Dialogue With All Political Parties: Afnan Ullah

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 11:41 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan said on Wednesday that the government was ready to engage in talks with all political parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), for the betterment of the country

Talking to a private news channel, he said that building political consensus and understanding was imperative to address the nation's challenges.

"PML-N is working to engage all political parties and we are hopeful of success," he added.

"The country has witnessed protests, sit-ins, and the politics of hatred in the streets. Now, it's time to move forward and engage in constructive political dialogue."

He emphasized the necessity for political leaders to unite and discuss solutions to national issues.

