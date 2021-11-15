Govt. ready to discuss electoral reforms with opposition: Dr Shahzad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Dr. Shehzad Waseem on Monday said the opposition should sit with the government to discuss electoral reforms in a positive way.

Speaking here in Senate on a point of order, Dr. Shehzad Waseem said when the leaders of PML-N failed to achieve their targets in the past, they started disrespecting the institutions.

He said, the convicted person, leader of PML-N was a declared absconder and he went abroad after submitting an affidavit in the court.

He said, "If, we want to strengthen the democracy, judicial and electoral reforms should be ensured. All political parties should come forward to correct the mistakes of the past.

Reforms are need of the hour which should be made in the best interest of the country", he added.

Later, speaking in the house about journalists' protection bill he said, the government wanted to ensure protection of the journalists.

The leaders of the opposition were not sincere on any issue, he said adding, the opposition is raising the issue for point scoring as the government brought the Journalists' protection bill in National Assembly but they opposed it.

"We are ready to talk on the bill as we want to ensure protection of the journalists," he added.