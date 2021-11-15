UrduPoint.com

Govt. Ready To Discuss Electoral Reforms With Opposition: Dr Shahzad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 07:21 PM

Govt. ready to discuss electoral reforms with opposition: Dr Shahzad

Leader of the House in Senate Dr. Shehzad Waseem on Monday said the opposition should sit with the government to discuss electoral reforms in a positive way

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Dr. Shehzad Waseem on Monday said the opposition should sit with the government to discuss electoral reforms in a positive way.

Speaking here in Senate on a point of order, Dr. Shehzad Waseem said when the leaders of PML-N failed to achieve their targets in the past, they started disrespecting the institutions.

He said, the convicted person, leader of PML-N was a declared absconder and he went abroad after submitting an affidavit in the court.

He said, "If, we want to strengthen the democracy, judicial and electoral reforms should be ensured. All political parties should come forward to correct the mistakes of the past.

Reforms are need of the hour which should be made in the best interest of the country", he added.

Later, speaking in the house about journalists' protection bill he said, the government wanted to ensure protection of the journalists.

The leaders of the opposition were not sincere on any issue, he said adding, the opposition is raising the issue for point scoring as the government brought the Journalists' protection bill in National Assembly but they opposed it.

"We are ready to talk on the bill as we want to ensure protection of the journalists," he added.

Related Topics

National Assembly Senate Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy All Government Best Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses signing of ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses signing of AED22bn strategic partnership ..

8 minutes ago
 Dutch World Cup woes deepen after Van Gaal hurts h ..

Dutch World Cup woes deepen after Van Gaal hurts hip

1 minute ago
 Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry "Pindi ..

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry "Pindi Food Fest" concludes

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister visits MPA's residence, offers cond ..

Chief Minister visits MPA's residence, offers condolences

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks detailed report from NA ..

Islamabad High Court seeks detailed report from NAB regarding references against ..

6 minutes ago
 11,048 bags of fertilizers seized

11,048 bags of fertilizers seized

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.