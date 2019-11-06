Govt ready to face criticism but not personal attacks: Azam Khan Swati

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati on Wednesday said the government was ready to face criticism but would not allow any body to make personal attacks

Replying to the remarks of opposition members in the Senate, the minister said the government side had listened to all their speeches and now it was their turn hear the response from the treasury benches with patience.

The opposition could not provoke the treasury benches, who would give answer to all the queries raised by them, he added.

The minister said the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf being a democratic party, had full respect for Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and also all the members from opposition.

He urged the opposition to cooperate with the government for the betterment and development of the people, who had voted for them. The government believed in the continuity of democracy, he added.