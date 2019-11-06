UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Ready To Face Criticism But Not Personal Attacks: Azam Khan Swati

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 09:36 PM

Govt ready to face criticism but not personal attacks: Azam Khan Swati

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati on Wednesday said the government was ready to face criticism but would not allow any body to make personal attacks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati on Wednesday said the government was ready to face criticism but would not allow any body to make personal attacks.

Replying to the remarks of opposition members in the Senate, the minister said the government side had listened to all their speeches and now it was their turn hear the response from the treasury benches with patience.

The opposition could not provoke the treasury benches, who would give answer to all the queries raised by them, he added.

The minister said the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf being a democratic party, had full respect for Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and also all the members from opposition.

He urged the opposition to cooperate with the government for the betterment and development of the people, who had voted for them. The government believed in the continuity of democracy, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Democracy All From Government Opposition Azam Khan Swati Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Supreme Court adjourns Justice Isa's petition till ..

52 seconds ago

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar determines for alleviatio ..

54 seconds ago

European Doctors Urge Stricter Controls on Chinese ..

57 seconds ago

Greek Supreme Court's Judicial Council Finishes He ..

59 seconds ago

KP Chief Minister directs timely completion of Swa ..

5 minutes ago

DIG Mardan, DPO Charsadda attends FC personnel's f ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.