UrduPoint.com

Govt Ready To Hold Comprehensive Dialogue On All Issues: Asif

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 24, 2023 | 03:16 PM

Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all issues: Asif

The Defense Minister has said that Imran Khan has not offered materially anything for negotiations with the coalition government.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2023) Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif says the government is ready to hold comprehensive dialogue for the sake of the country covering all the issues, but engaging in transactional dialogue will be a waste of time.

Briefing the foreign media along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb in Islamabad today about prevailing political situation in the country, he said Imran Khan has not offered materially anything for negotiations with the coalition government.

The Minister said Imran Khan is a desperate man and believes in violence, which he demonstrated during the last week, which was never happened even in the history of Pakistan.

He said during the past few days, the constitution was undermined and violated. He said we are handling the crisis precipitated by Imran Khan on daily basis.

Khawaj Asif expressed the confidence that the government would come out of the prevailing situation successfully including from the economic front.

Regarding allegations of Imran Khan being levelled on some personalities about killing him, the Defence Minister said these are baseless with no reality.

Replying to another question, he said holding elections is sole responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan. However, the security situation in the country has deteriorated and the Finance Ministry has not enough funds to hold elections separately. So, the Election Commission decided to hold the elections in October.

Answering yet another query about recent statements of the former US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation about Pakistan's internal politics and in favour of the PTI Chief, Khawaj Asif said Zalmay Khalilzad should have also spoken about grim human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Palestine and also about the Afghan refugees, who have been hosted by Pakistan for the past many decades and about their repatriation as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Defence Minister Palestine Election Commission Of Pakistan Maryam Aurangzeb Jammu Man October Media All From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reache ..

Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reached Turkiya - Pakistan Day Comme ..

45 minutes ago
 The State Visit Of The President Of Turkmenistan T ..

The State Visit Of The President Of Turkmenistan To Qatar Was Held

48 minutes ago
 OIC Strongly Condemns Smotrich's Use of an Alleged ..

OIC Strongly Condemns Smotrich's Use of an Alleged Geographic Map of Israel that ..

48 minutes ago
 Khalifa University among top 10 in petroleum engin ..

Khalifa University among top 10 in petroleum engineering, top 100 in electrical ..

2 hours ago
 AGP Elahi steps down from his office

AGP Elahi steps down from his office

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.