Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 12:52 PM

Govt. ready to hold debate on foreign policy in Parliament; Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Hussain Qureshi

Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Hussain Qureshi has said that government is ready to conduct debate in the National Assembly on Foreign policy with a purpose to evolve a consensus on various affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Hussain Qureshi has said that government is ready to conduct debate in the National Assembly on Foreign policy with a purpose to evolve a consensus on various affairs.

Speaking here in National Assembly on Saturday on a point raised by the Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, the Foreign Minister said "We are ready to listen the viewpoint of the Opposition and to respond their queries. The government has no issue to discuss foreign policy but there should be bi-partisan approach and both sides should listen viewpoint of each other with patience".

The minister appreciated the Speaker who ensured comprehensive debate on budget which was never witnessed in past.

He said that Chair demonstrated tolerance during the budget session and every member was given equal opportunity to expresses views on budget.

However, Shah Mehmood lamented over the attitude of a party head who alleged to bulldoze the budgetary process. It was uncalled for and there was no need of it as his party had agreed in Speaker's Chamber about smoothly running the business of the House, he maintained.

Earlier, the Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif demanded to summon a session for general debate on foreign policy. The Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar agreed over it and said that debate should be made on economy, water, foreign affairs and agriculture in this House.

