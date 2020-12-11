UrduPoint.com
Govt Ready To Hold Dialogue With Opposition: Shafqat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 09:22 PM

Govt ready to hold dialogue with opposition: Shafqat

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Friday said the government was ready to hold dialogue with opposition on every important issue but it would not make any compromise on the matter of accountability of the corrupts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Friday said the government was ready to hold dialogue with opposition on every important issue but it would not make any compromise on the matter of accountability of the corrupts.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the opposition was not serious in holding dialogues with the government to resolve the national issues instead they were serious to protect corruption of their leadership.

The minister said the opposition was intentionally pushing people's lives in danger by holding public gatherings during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic which was spreading in the country rapidly.

The masses should avoid such public gatherings and they must adopt the standard operating procedures (SOPs) with letter and spirit otherwise the deadly virus could be out of control.

He said due to the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team all the sectors were showing positive indicators and were improving, including strengthening economy, increasing foreign remittances, boosting exports, Pakistani Currency was stablising and inflation was on declining, adding people would witness further improvements in this regard in coming days.

Shafqat Mehmood said opposition was scared from the Senate elections so they were trying to create hurdles and was using different tactics to put pressure on the government to get relaxations in the corruption cases but they would fail to achieve their objectives.

Replying to a question, he said the government was not feared from opposition's political gatherings and they had no such capacity to topple the government.

