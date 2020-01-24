Govt ready to hold elections of Panchayat,Neighborhood Councils: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ):The Punjab government is ready to hold elections of Panchayat and Neighborhood Councils on non party basis under the first phase in April as the local government elections will be held in two phases this year.

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat said this in a meeting with the US Embassy's Political Counselor Terry Steers-Gonzalez in his office on Thursday. He was accompanied by Political & Economic Chief Barry Junker and Political & Economic Specialist Sadaf Saad. US diplomats discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest.

Raja Basharat said that the performance of the Punjab government was praiseworthy which was also praised by the prime minister himself times and again.

The minister said that Punjab Assembly was at the forefront of the country through record legislation so far, around 40 bills had been passed, including the Local Government Act 2019, while local bodies would have full financial and development powers.

The minister said that other posts, including the police chief and additional chief secretary would be expedited in the South Punjab Secretariat soon.

On this occasion, Terry Steers Gonzalez expressed the hope that Punjab's LG law would be helpful in the transition to grassroots development, while the US government would continue to support development of the social sector in Punjab.