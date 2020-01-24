UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Ready To Hold Elections Of Panchayat,Neighborhood Councils: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 12:17 AM

Govt ready to hold elections of Panchayat,Neighborhood Councils: Minister

The Punjab government is ready to hold elections of Panchayat and Neighborhood Councils on non party basis under the first phase in April as the local government elections will be held in two phases this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ):The Punjab government is ready to hold elections of Panchayat and Neighborhood Councils on non party basis under the first phase in April as the local government elections will be held in two phases this year.

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat said this in a meeting with the US Embassy's Political Counselor Terry Steers-Gonzalez in his office on Thursday. He was accompanied by Political & Economic Chief Barry Junker and Political & Economic Specialist Sadaf Saad. US diplomats discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest.

Raja Basharat said that the performance of the Punjab government was praiseworthy which was also praised by the prime minister himself times and again.

The minister said that Punjab Assembly was at the forefront of the country through record legislation so far, around 40 bills had been passed, including the Local Government Act 2019, while local bodies would have full financial and development powers.

The minister said that other posts, including the police chief and additional chief secretary would be expedited in the South Punjab Secretariat soon.

On this occasion, Terry Steers Gonzalez expressed the hope that Punjab's LG law would be helpful in the transition to grassroots development, while the US government would continue to support development of the social sector in Punjab.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Government Of Punjab Punjab April 2019 Government Punjab Assembly Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.