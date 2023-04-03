Govt ready to hold General Election on Oct 8: Atta Tarar

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs, Attaullah Tarar Monday said that the government was ready to hold the general election on October 8, and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz had launched the election campaign led by its Vice President Maryam Nawaz with public gatherings.

Talking to media at outside of the Apex Court, he said that the government had submitted all objection and concern with Supreme Court about three-member bench while the incumbent government calling for the constitution of larger bench of the court.