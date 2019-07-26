UrduPoint.com
Govt Ready To Hold Senate Election On August 1: Shibli Faraz

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 12:10 AM

Govt ready to hold Senate election on August 1: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz on Thursday said that the government was ready to hold Senate election on August 1, 2019 as it had no intention to delay.

Talking to a private news channel, he accused the opposition parties of creating this uncertainty and acrimony by moving the no-confidence motion against Sadiq Sanjrani.

Replying to a question about meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said we came to Maulana and put our request before him in view of the importance of the Senate, adding the basic aim of their meeting was to save the dignity of the Senate.

He said the present situation in the Senate would affect the sanctity of the institution.

If the current situation continues, it would create similar problems in future as well, he added.

The Leader of the House said majority of the senators were unhappy from the current situation, adding the government was in contact with all the senators and having good relations with them.

Shibli Faraz said Opposition claimed to respect the institutions but practically it was trying to destabilise them as well as democracy.

He said it was first time in the history of the country that no confidence motion tabled against the chairman of the Senate.

It was the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) who had elected Sadiq Sanjarani as the Chairman Senate but now it was trying to remove him for their personal interest.

