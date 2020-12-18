Govt ready to hold talks with PDM except corruption cases: Ali Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Friday said the incumbent government was ready to hold dialogue with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on various issues except relaxation in corruption cases.

Talking to a private news channel, he urged the PDM leadership to come into the Parliament to make legislation and reforms on different matters including electoral system to ensure more transparency in it.

He said the government would seek guidance from the Supreme Court in accordance of the Article 186 of the Constitution to conduct the upcoming Senate elections before a month of its stipulated time.

Ali Nawaz Awan said the PDM leaders were doing the dirty politics for their political gains as they had no vision and ideology and also committed on one point agenda to save their looted national wealth and corruption.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was heading the country in a right direction toward achieving development milestone.