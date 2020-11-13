UrduPoint.com
Govt Ready To Initiate Dialogue On Electoral Reforms, NFC, 18th Amendment: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 11:02 PM

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the government was ready to initiate dialogue with opposition for electoral reforms, national finance commission and 18th amendment laws

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition was trying to pressurize the government to escape from corruption cases. He made it clear that the present government would not made any compromise over the ongoing accountability process against corruptionThe leaders of PPP and PML-N had no concerns with constitution or public issues but they were trying to save their looted wealth, the minister stated.

More Stories From Pakistan

