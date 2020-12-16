UrduPoint.com
Govt Ready To Initiate Talks With PDM On All Issues Except NRO: Sheikh Rashid

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday said the government was ready to initiate talks with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on all issues except national reconciliation ordinance (NRO).

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional term under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the PDM Members of National Assembly should submit their resignations to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser then the government would accept them forthwith.

"I know the PDM leaders would not resign from the NA seats," he opined.

He said the PDM leaders were doing negative and dirty politics for their personal gains and to save their looted national wealth.

He said the government had not created hurdles in the way of holding PDM political power shows in various parts of the country, adding that the PDM's public gathering in Lahore was a flop show.

