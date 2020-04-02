UrduPoint.com
Govt Ready To Provide Every Kind Of Help To Provincial Governments In Crucial Time: Ali M. Khan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 11:02 PM

State Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said the federal government was playing a role of elder brother with all provincial governments as it would provide every type of help and assistance to them in this crucial time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :State Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said the Federal government was playing a role of elder brother with all provincial governments as it would provide every type of help and assistance to them in this crucial time.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government wanted full cooperation from the people to combat the pandemic coronavirus because only government could not tackle this deadly virus as alone.

He said the federal government had announced Ehsas programme for all the provinces without any discrimination, adding any young Pakistani could register his name in the Prime Minister's tiger force.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was worried about people's difficulties and their lives regarding epidemic coronavirus.

The minister said the parliamentary committee on coronavirus would represent all political parties and it was the forum of the Parliament and opposition should give its proposals regarding combating the virus the government would consider that proposals.

He said the government would make ensure availability of all edibles items at utility stores, adding people should have to avoid over purchasing from the utility stores because of the government wants to facilitate the maximum people in this difficult time.

