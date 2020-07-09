UrduPoint.com
Govt Ready To Provide Extra Power To KE: Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 01:10 AM

Govt ready to provide extra power to KE: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ):Minister for Power, Petroleum and Natural Resources Umer Ayub Khan said the government was ready to provide extra electricity to Karachi Electric but their distribution and generation system had serious flaws to meet the growing requirements of power distribution.

Responding to point of orders raised by legislators in the National Assembly, he said the government was providing 100 mmcfd additional gas to KE along with the agreed 190 mmcfd gas for electricity generation.

The federal government was also providing 100 mw extra power to KE from national grid.

KE did not have the capacity to effectively distribute the additional power, he added.

Now the KE had planned to augment its distribution and generation system to meet the growing requirements of electricity, he said, adding the KE was planning to install 500 KV Grid stations by 2022 to improve the situation.

He said the issue of KE was 10 to 15 years old as they did not set up an effective distribution system of power distribution to cope with the requirements.

