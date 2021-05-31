Govt ready to resolve teachers issues amicably: Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Higher education, Kamran Bangash on Monday said that he was deeply saddened to know about violence against teachers.

In a statement, he said that a peaceful protest was a right of every citizen.

He said that Chief Minster Mahmood Khan has sought report of today's incident from the police authorities.

Kamran Bangash said that government was ready to work with teachers for bringing improvement in the administrative, financial, academic affairs of universities, besides resolving all their issues amicably.