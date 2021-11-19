Govt ready to sit with opposition for amending any legislation: Ali Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said the government was ready to sit with the opposition for amending any legislation in the larger interest of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said the government was ready to sit with the opposition for amending any legislation in the larger interest of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said criticism was the right of opposition but it should be positive not just for political point scoring.

The minister said it was the landmark for the incumbent government to pass a series of bills in a joint session of the Parliament, adding all these bills were in favour of the country.

Ali Muhammad Khan said people knew that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the only political party which had capacity to change their fate and they had full confidence in the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the opposition was making hue and cry on the matter of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) without using it, adding that the government wanted to make the electoral process free, fair and transparent as EVM could play an important role in that regard.

Replying to a question, he said many welfare projects were near to completion which were initiated by the incumbent government.

The government was going to construct seven more new colleges in the Federal territory which was the need of the city, he added.