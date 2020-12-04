Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Friday said the government was ready to sit with the opposition parties to take their recommendations for betterment and development of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Friday said the government was ready to sit with the opposition parties to take their recommendations for betterment and development of the country.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) wanted to halt accountability process to save their corruption money, but the government was committed to carry out accountability in order to recover the looted national wealth from them, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the corrupts and plunderers could not get the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) from Prime Minister Imran Khan, who came into power by raising slogan of accountability against them.

He said the court had declared former prime minister Nawaz Sharif an absconder in corruption cases and it was better for Nawaz Sharif to come back the country to face the corruption cases registered against him.

He said the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had ruled almost 30 years in the country and looted the national exchequer ruthlessly, adding both the leadership were now responsible to give answer about their corruption and money laundering.

Faisal Vawda said the people were not supporting the narrative of Nawaz Sharif against the national institutions.