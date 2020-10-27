UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Govt ready to sit with opposition for institutional reforms: Chan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Spokesperson to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Monday said the government was ready to sit with the opposition parties to make institutional reforms instead of criticizing the national institutions for political point scoring.

The opposition should come to genuine issues as the Parliament was best forum to address the real matters of the common man despite of wasting time in public meetings on roads, he said talking to a private news channel.

The spokesperson said the criticizing and attacking on the country's institutions through platform of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was not in national interest.

He urged the PDM leaders not to mock or target the institutions.

Nadeem Afzal Chan stressed the need to hold dialogue by politicians to resolve the national issues as the people were not supporting the politics by using non-parliamentary language against each others.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has cleared stance to continue the ongoing accountability process against the corrupts and plunderers in order to recover the looted national exchequer from them.

Replying to a question, he said the government was devising strategies and policies to alleviate the inflation, provide job opportunities to the unemployed youth and bring economic stability in the country.

